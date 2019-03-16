Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Report: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris In Hospital After Suicide Attempt [UPDATE]

Leave a comment
2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala - Arrivals

Source: Tony Forte/WENN / WENN

UPDATE:A Tweet from Jackson’s Official Twitter account says that the reports are untrue

Original Story

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson was reportedly hospitalized after a suicide attempt on Saturday, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ Law enforcement sources say police and EMS responded to the home of Jackson and she slit her wrists. She is currently hospitalized in stable condition. Sources suggest that this may be fallout from the “Leaving Neverland” documentary that once again brings up allegations of sexual misconduct against her father, Michael.In the HBO documentary in which Dancer Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuses MJ of molesting them as children. Oprah Winfrey interview the two men afterwards immediately after the documentary.

No confirmation from the Jackson family at this time.

Source | TMZ

The ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary Left Michael Jackson Fans Polarized

25 photos Launch gallery

The ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary Left Michael Jackson Fans Polarized

Continue reading The ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary Left Michael Jackson Fans Polarized

The ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary Left Michael Jackson Fans Polarized

[caption id="attachment_3024096" align="aligncenter" width="658"] Source: Dave Hogan / Getty[/caption] Leaving Neverland portrays Michael Jackson as a pedophile and sexual abuser. The documentary, which debuted at Sundance earlier this year, premiered on HBO last night and sent #BlackTwitter into a frenzy with incredulous fans. Wade Robinson and James Safechuck accused the beloved entertainer of molesting them while they were 7 and 10-years-old. Robinson and Safechuck revealed heartbreaking details about their alleged time with MJ at the controversial Neverland Ranch. Their shocking allegations sent social media awry and polarized critics and fans, leaving them debating if the documentary was self-serving and a plot to extort money out of the MJ estate. Jackie, Tito and Marlon denied the accusations against their brother during an interview with Gayle King on CBS. “I know Michael. I’m the oldest brother. I know my brother. I know what he stood for, what he was all about, bringing the world together, making kids happy,” they said. It seems like the public agrees with the brothers. According to critics of the documentary, there are no receipts or evidence, besides pictures, to validate their claims. Here’s what they’re saying:

Report: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris In Hospital After Suicide Attempt [UPDATE] was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close