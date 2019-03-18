Meek Mill Drops First Trailer for Amazon Prime 6-Part Docu-Series ‘Free Meek’

Meek Mill is taking his fight for criminal justice reform and his ongoing battles being in the system to the small screen. Today (March 18) the Philly rapper shared the trailer for his new Amazon documentary series, Free Meek.

Fresh off the heels of being honored by his hometown with his own weekend, Meek kept the momentum rolling by sharing the first look at the upcoming #FreeMeek docu-series on Twitter. The six-part doc—which will give us a never-before-seen glimpse into the rapper’s life and career—will also delve into his story of getting caught up in the system as a teen and his mission to expose all that is wrong with it.

Jay-Z, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Paul and Isaac Solotaroff serve as executive producers. Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) produced the project.

#FreeMeek explores my life and the flaws in the criminal justice system that have haunted me and others like me. Coming this Summer on @PrimeVideo 📽🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y5rfe5RVWf — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 17, 2019

The minute-long trailer, which includes concert footage and montages of court documents detailing Meek’s well documented run-in with the law, features voice-overs with one person mentioning, “I have never seen a case built on less”—pretty much explaining how messed up the situation was for the “Championships” rapper. Meek himself can also be seen in the clip detailing his personal experience stating, “I never really looked at it as a nightmare, I looked at it as real life for a black kid in America. This is real life.”

Free Meek was announced back in 2018 and will premiere later this year on Amazon Prime. You can watch the trailer for it below:

