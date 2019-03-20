R. Kelly Returns to Social Media Singing

Fresh out of jail again Robert Kelly has made a return to social media early on March 20th. This is his first post since the beginning of 2019 and since the domino of legal troubles that have haunted him this year.
So what did R. Kelly have to say? Nothing really but he did break out in song for his estranged daughters birthday. R. Kelly hasn’t seen his daughter in over two years and she made it clear a while ago that she wanted nothing to do with him calling him a “monster” in January and saying that “it has been years since my siblings and I have seen or have spoken to him.” But that didn’t stop R. Kelly from sending well wishes for her 21st birthday.
But showing how out of touch he really is with his children, he called her by her birth name Joanne. But she no longer goes by her birth name now calling herself Buku Abi to separate herself even more from her father and the name Kelly.
While R. Kelly has the comments turned off on his Instagram account he did not on Twitter and of course many had something to say about his message to his daughter.
And why there were many messages against R. Kelly there were many die-hard supporters encouraging him to keep his head up. But the one message we are sure R. Kelly would love to hear is from his daughter, and she had nothing to say back to him.
R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices
R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices
1.1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
The Latest:
- Buy Your Tickets To The Millennium Tour w/ B2K, Mario & More!
- Report: Erica Mena’s Ex Cliff Dixon Killed Outside Of His Birthday Party In Atlanta
- Did You Know Megan Thee Stallion Has A Mentor In Q-Tip?
- Rasheeda Alludes To Cheating On Kirk In ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Super Trailer
- The Library of Congress to Archive Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album
- R. Kelly Returns to Social Media Singing
- Kandi Burruss Reveals The Petty Reason NeNe Leakes Is So Mad With Cynthia
- Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 Cash!!
- Daniel Caesar Calls Out Black People, Dave Chappelle Comments & More In Drunken Rant [Video]
- Jordyn Woods Bombarded ‘With Lucrative Business Deals’ After Kardashian Cheating Drama
R. Kelly Returns to Social Media Singing was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com