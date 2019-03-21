Cliff Dixon, a former basketball star and childhood friend of Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was shot and killed on Wednesday night, moments before he was set to celebrate his 32nd birthday.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Dixon was found shot multiple times in the head around 1 a.m. Thursday outside of the SL Lounge, a club near the 4100 block of Buford Highway. He was discovered in the parking lot by officers and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Many have sent paid their respects to Dixon on social media.

This is heart breaking….. RIP CLIFF DIXON 😔😔😔😔 https://t.co/JJMHxDd1Bb — Charlie Brown (@CharlieelovesU) March 21, 2019

Hold up….somebody shot and killed Cliff Dixon in the head at the club in ATL on his birthday??!! That’s beyond wild. Wow. — joshtooclutch 🏚➡️🏘 (@JoshTooClutch) March 21, 2019

Imagine losing your life on the night that you’re literally celebrating it. This is a lesson to everyone. Celebrate your life every day. You never know if you will get another one to do it. RIP Cliff Dixon. Praying for all of his family & friends. The streets are cold & corny AF! pic.twitter.com/ASWEeX3TpP — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) March 21, 2019

Dixon formerly dated Erica Mena of Love & Hip-Hop. We send our condolences to the family and Dixon’s friends.

Report: Erica Mena’s Ex Cliff Dixon Killed Outside Of His Birthday Party In Atlanta was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

