Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Amanda Seales Thinks “Too Many White Women…Think A Fat A** Makes Them Superior” {POLL}

Leave a comment

Amanda Seales gets a few things off of her chest on Instagram Thursday. Seales says, “there are too many white women, who think a fat ass makes them superior to a black queen.”

She continues, “…There are too many black men, who agree”. Her post received so much backlash, she turned off her comment section.

View this post on Instagram

☕️.

A post shared by amandaseales (@amandaseales) on

Don’t know what brought this on, but the people are torn between: “she’s racist” and ” where’s the lie?”

Amanda Seales Thinks “Too Many White Women…Think A Fat A** Makes Them Superior” {POLL} was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close