Tragic news to share as Holly Thomas, Megan Thee Stallion‘s mom and manager has passed away.

Megan confirmed the news on Instagram, captioning, “The best mom in the whole world. The strongest woman on the planet. I can’t even put complete sentences together rn RIP mama.”

If you’ve seen any video of Megan recently, her mom was right by her side at every turn and she affectionately told the story time and time again of how she wouldn’t be rapping right now without her mom’s approval.

“I knew I wanted to be a rapper when I was, like, 5. My mom was a rapper. I would go to the studio with her, and that definitely showed me I can do this, I wanna do this. I remember my first time ever listening to rappers like Pimp C and Biggie, and being like, ‘All this would sound super cool if a girl was saying it,’ so I gotta go do this,” she recently told ESSENCE.

Our heartfelt condolences to the Megan’s family and entire team through this difficult time.

Condolences: Megan Thee Stallion’s Mother, Holly Thomas, Passes Away was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 96.3: