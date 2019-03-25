T.I. Let’tem Know, Don’t Come For My Wife, Ya Heard!!

The Family Hustle is really and as it pertains to T.I. and Tiny Harris you better know it or one them will teach it to you.
The Harris family is like a believable Huxtable family. We watched the Harris kids grow up on television we even have watched T.I. and Tiny’s marriage go through struggles only to blossom more. We have watched T.I. and Tiny go from from being one dimensional entertainers to multifaceted moguls. A family that let us celebrate a new life welcomed in, then pray with/for them in their time of loss. But at the end of the day what we have learned from this family is that they will as a family endure. T.I. and Tiny even when the camera lights are off love each other. That much is evident.
So why is it that someone thought it was okay to body sham Tiny in the comments of a photo that T.I. posted and thought that it was going to work out for them, is baffling to me? But being the mature social activist Tip Harris is today, instead of profanely obliviating them he chose to slay them with educational kindness and use the experience as a teachable moment.
What do y’all really hope to achieve by coming on my page speaking ill of my wife under a picture of my family???? WTF make y’all think I’m just gon let y’all Try ME & MINES????
If the shammer didn’t learn but one thing, they will not make the mistake of coming for that man’s wife like that ever again.
Check out all of what T.I. had to say to the shammer, captioned under a too cute photo of him and his wife, below.
View this post on Instagram
Ok,maybe this is a teachable moment… What do y’all really hope to achieve by coming on my page speaking ill of my wife under a picture of my family???? WTF make y’all think I’m just gon let y’all Try ME & MINES???? I’m showing restraint because y’all are young black women and IM TRYING MY BEST to respect you and uplift you like you ALL DESERVE. But YALL GOT ME FUCKED UP SHAWTY… Be out here shaped like a whole 2liter Peach Faygo and got the nerve to make critical, disrespectful comments about MINES?!?! I obviously love it and have loved it for over 18yrs now… IF YOU HAD A MAN WHO LOVED YOU AS MUCH AS I LOVE HER I doubt you’d be miserable enough to leave such hateful comments. Let’s not have this discussion again… Now Get a Life witcha goofy asses✌🏽- #KingsThoughts
