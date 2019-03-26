When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The Moment He Fell In Love With Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Anderson .Paak is an easy-going guy whose feel good music shows it. His love for music was inspired by his mom’s dancing as a kid and he got his start in church, which help explains the soul his music embodies – a sound heard loud in clear in his latest funky hit, “King James.”

Following Paak’s journey, it’s easy to conclude that once he’s dedicated, he’s in it for the win. During our exclusive sit-down, he shared how he told his stylist he wanted to wear matching sets, and now we always see him in matching sets at every event. He released Oxnard a few months and went on tour, now only five months later is gearing up to release Ventura on April 12. Both album titles, as well as his previous releases, give insight into where the California rapper grew up. For Ventura, Smokey Robinson, Lalah Hathaway, Brandy, André 3000, Jazmine Sullivan, Sonyae Elise and the late Nate Dogg are expected to appear on the album produced by Dr. Dre. A music video for his “Make It Better” single with Smokey is also slated for an April release. So with everything “new” on the horizon for the star, including a “Best Teef In The Game” tour kicking off in May 2019, we wanted to dive into some of the things that shaped who he is today.

On the below episode of #WhenIWasYounger, Anderson .Paak reveals the moment he fell in love with music, shares which song from his new ‘OXNARD’ album reminds him most of his childhood and more.

Watch:

