REPORT: Wendy Williams Hospitalized After Relapsing

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 19, 2016

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

We’ve got some disturbing news about Wendy Williams. Apparently she didn’t take the news well regarding her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, and his alleged mistress, Sabrina Hudson, having a baby daughter.

Williams has been splitting her time between the TV studio and and a sober living facility the past few weeks.

Despite telling fans that it was all good on the home front, on Monday, as we reported, Williams was spotted  without her wedding ring.

Today, as we alluded to up top, the walls closed in her. Reports say she was rushed to a hospital after a relapse on Monday after taping her show. She was reportedly found drunk and in a “bad way” before she was brought to the hospital. At the medical facility, Wendy was reportedly given IV fluids to help her sober up and afterwards, she checked herself out.

Reports say the 54-year-old star’s sober coach, who had been with her 24 hours a day, raised the alarm.

Here’s more via the Daily Mail:

It’s understood Wendy was given a banana bag – a bag of IV fluids containing vitamins and minerals which helps clear a person’s system and sober them up. The solution has a yellow color hence the term ‘banana bag’.

‘Wendy was in a bad way so everyone was amazed that she made it in to the studio this morning to do the show,’ the source added.

DailyMail.com reached out to Wendy’s representatives for comment but received no response. 

Trooper Wendy didn’t seem worse for wear on her show on Tuesday morning but she’s still torn up over her husband Kevin Hunter having a baby.

The news outlet also quotes a source as saying …

“Wendy is considering divorcing Kevin. She’s really distraught over the situation, she knew about Sharina but didn’t think a baby would arrive, she didn’t think Kevin would go this far, she’s lost and everyone is worried for her.”

Want more of this hot tea, get it at Daily Mail.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Second Picture Courtesy of Rob Kim and Getty Images

REPORT: Wendy Williams Hospitalized After Relapsing was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

