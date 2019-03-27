T.I. Shares An Alleged Story About A Young Man’s Mysterious Death In Fort Wayne, Indiana

Grammy-winning rapper T.I. is looking to spread the word about an alleged lynching of a 21-year-old named Taemon Blair.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta rapper posted a picture of the deceased young man on his Instagram, with the title above the picture reading the following:

“Taemon Blair, a 21 year old black young man from Charlotte, NC was found hung to death inside of the trailer of his 18 wheeler, while working on the road & preparing for the arrival of his child in Fort Wayne, IN. The incident happened on 3-15-19, but seems to only be mentioned on social media… Yup, you guessed it, no news coverage!

As of right now, no local news outlets in Indiana have reported or posted about Blair’s death. The only details that have surfaced so far have come from Ear Kandy Radio and Street Elements Magazine, who reported that Blair’s death was ruled as a suicide after being found hung to death inside of his 18 wheeler trailer on March 15, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Supposedly, there were signs of struggle but his death was still allegedly labeled as a suicide.

Since his death, a GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for his funeral and in the description, what seems to be his sister describes how his body was found in the trailer and how she also suspects foul play in his death.

“There was a lady that works at the front office where Taemon worked. She wondered why she still seen his truck in the lot, when she knew he was supposed to be out delivering a package. She walked to his truck and seen his body hanging in the back of the truck from his neck. She immediately thought he committed suicide.”

“But something in my heart told me that he didnt commit suicide. He was 6’5, I thought to myself, how could he hang himself inside of a truck when he’s so tall.”

“If this wasn’t a suicide, I really hope that the police will find who killed “Duke”!”

“He needs justice!”

We have reached out to the Fort Wayne Police Department for further details and are currently waiting to hear back.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated as more information is made available.

SOURCE: Ear Kandy Radio, Street Elements Magazine, GoFundMe

