Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The Khloé/Tristan/Jordyn Drama Will Be Addressed in the New Season of ‘KUWTK’ [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards_Backstage

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

It looks like we’ll find out just how much the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal impacted the Kardashians in the next season of the family’s reality show.

In the new trailer for Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashiansset to Kanye West’s “Runaway” and featuring glimpses of his Sunday Services—we see an emotional Khloé Kardashian as she cries over Thompson’s alleged involvement with Woods.

“It just sucks it has to be so public,” Khloé says, crying. “I’m not just a TV show. Like, this is my life.” She becomes a major focus of the trailer, later saying, “Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever.” And at another point, we even see her yelling, “My family was ruined!” into the phone, furious.

We also see Woods at a family event with Kylie, where Kris Jenner toasts the two with a hearty, “Here’s to Jordyn and Kylie!” Kylie, perhaps reacting to the fallout from the Woods and Thompson scandal says, “I just hope that there’s a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don’t see it right now.”

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Hollywood To You/Star Max and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

More with Sam Sylk Live

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

The Khloé/Tristan/Jordyn Drama Will Be Addressed in the New Season of ‘KUWTK’ [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close