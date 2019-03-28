Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Shaq and Shaunie O’Neal’s Son Cleared To Ball After Heart Surgery!!

Leave a comment
The 2018 NBA Awards

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

When prayers go up, blessing come down!!  Shareef O’Neal the son of NBA legend, Shaquille, and ‘Basketball Wives’ star Shaunie O’Neil has been given a clean bill of health after having heart surgery and is looking forward to hitting the court soon.  Shaunie O’Neil shared their families Blessed news via her Instagram, saying that Shareef is “CLEARED with NO LIMITATIONS!

If you remember Shareef O’Neal complained about feeling funny while practicing for UCLA, after seeing a doctor it was discovered that young O’Neal had a potentially life-threatening condition that required in to have heart surgery.

God is good all the time….

Take a look at Shaunie O’Neil sharing he blessing below.

More with Sam Sylk Live

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Shaq and Shaunie O’Neal’s Son Cleared To Ball After Heart Surgery!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close