Beyonce and Jay-Z Accept Vanguard Award at GLAAD Awards

The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Beyonce and Jay-Z accepted the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles Thursday night.

The power couple earned the honor for their LGBTQIA allyship and helping to “[accelerate] LGBTQ acceptance”.

Both Bey and Jay gave their own speeches about love and acceptance.

“To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right. Who you make love to and take that ass to Red Lobster is your human right,” said Beyoncé, referencing her song “Formation”.

Jay-Z decided to shoutout his mom, Gloria, who publicly came out in his song “Smile” in 2017 and won a GLAAD award last year.

“I also wanna honour my mother,” he said. “I get to follow in her footsteps of spreading love and acceptance.”

Check out their speeches in full HERE.

[caption id="attachment_3019260" align="alignleft" width="1100"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! Beyonce and Jay-Z have literally bowed all the way down to Meghan Markle in the most fierce and meaningful way. In a pre-recorded video that aired during the 2019 BRIT Awards on Wednesday night, Bey and her hubby accepted the trophy for Best International Artist (Group) for their album Everything Is Love standing in front of a portrait of the Duchess of Sussex. Just like they did in front of the Mona Lisa in their 2018 “Apeshit” video. “Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honor,” Bey says while holding the trophy in front of the painting. “You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you.” “You’re welcome,” Jay-Z quips back. They then turned to admire the painting, with Blue Ivy’s voice in the background. https://twitter.com/BRITs/status/1098328409086849025 While they make no mention Meghan’s name, because they didn’t need to, we’re pretty sure that using the royal’s image was about making a statement. It’s no secret that the Duchess, who is seven months pregnant, has been constantly caught in the crosshairs of the British press’ racism and sexism. From when the two got engaged and then married last year, the media still hasn’t let up on the Duchess of Sussex, relying on tired stereotypes about Black women to describe her and spread rumors about her to sell papers and to get clicks. And now that she’s pregnant, the media is even more obsessed with undermining the expectant mother for the smallest of reasons. Remember when they said she was weird for touching her pregnant belly too much? Perhaps this the Carters’ way of letting those folks know that they better put some respect on Meghan’s name. Clearly, Black Twitter was here for all of this #BlackExcellence.

Beyonce and Jay-Z Accept Vanguard Award at GLAAD Awards was originally published on 92q.com

