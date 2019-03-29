Black Owned Spotlight: Nap-Or-Nothing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nap-Or-Nothing isn’t just a saying or popular phrase, it’s a lifestyle.

Owned by local artist Maxie, Nap-Or-Nothing has quickly become one of the premiere establishments in the city for Naptown Hip-Hop Culture.

Located in Lafayette Square Mall, Maxie also promotes other Indianapolis based brands as the store is filled with some of the hottest clothes from popular designers in the city.

Keep in mind that the support and love for the Nap-Or-Nothing brand is not just limited to one type of consumer. Just last year, Mayor Joe Hogsett made his way to Nap-Or-Nothing to do a little shopping.

Since opening, various celebrities and influencers have walked in and out of the store repping the Nap-Or-Nothing brand, including Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift, who stopped by do a little shopping and highlight Nap-Or-Nothing for our Black Owned Spotlight for the month of March.

Hit that play button below to watch Swift and Maxie chat it up about how Nap-Or-Nothing got started and to get inside look into the store!

