According to court records former Ohio State Football defensive tackle, Michael Hill was arrested in West Virginia on March 29th for possession of meth with intent to deliver. His bond was set at $300,000.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Hill played or Ohio state from 2013-2017 and was part of the Ohio State Championship team in 2014. Hill graduated from Ohio State University in 2017 but went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft.
Hill recently started a clothing line, How She Gone Eat, with former Ohio State teammates Tracy Sprinkle, Jalyn Holmes and Tyquan Lewis.
The Latest:
- Enjoy ‘Taco Tuesday’ At All Carniceria Guanajuato Restaurants for World Autism Day
- Rihanna, J. Cole & More React To The Death of Nipsey Hussle
- All Hail Jay & Bey Ye Royal Winners At The 2019 NAACP Image Awards
- Report: Nipsey Hussle Shot and Killed In Los Angeles
- Former Ohio State Football Player Arrested for Possession of Meth With Intent to Deliver
- Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image Awards: “You Don’t Get No Respect From Me!” [VIDEO]
- Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At NAACP Image Awards
- T.I. Says “As A Black Man You Were Born A Target” [VIDEO]
- A Drag Queen Gets Beyoncé’s Attention & A Weather Man Says “Okurrr”
- Black Owned Spotlight: Nap-Or-Nothing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Former Ohio State Football Player Arrested for Possession of Meth With Intent to Deliver was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com