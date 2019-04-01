Entertainment
All Hail Jay & Bey Ye Royal Winners At The 2019 NAACP Image Awards

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 27, 2018

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

The 50th annual NAACP Image Awards went down last night live on TV One and they picked up where the GLAAD awards left off by crowning rapper Jay-Z with the ‘President Award’ and his wife singer Beyonce’ was graced with her 19th nomination, 8th win and 2nd time winner of ‘Entertainer of The Year’. While on stage both displayed the elegance of their entertainment prowess.

The Carter’s in their high honored award acceptance speeches paid homage to the Kings and Queens in their lives that made this high honor possible for them today.

Check out Mr. President Jay-Z quote our “President” and Beyonce’ exude Queen Bey at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards held live in Los Angeles viewed on air on TV One below.

was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

