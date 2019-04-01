Rihanna, J. Cole & More React To The Death of Nipsey Hussle

On Sunday, rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles. He was just 33 years old.

It’s not known at this time what might have motivated the horrific slaying, however reactions have poured in from thousands of fans, friends, family and celebrities including Rihanna, Colin Kaepernick, J. Cole, Nas, Teyana Taylor, LeBron James and more. See their reactions below:

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

Broke me…. we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 1, 2019

Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighborhood. My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. This was sposed to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you 🙏🏿 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 1, 2019

Me Spitta and Nip was all sleepin on couches when we linked up. This shit got me super sad. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 1, 2019

MY HEART GOES OUT TO NIP N HIS FAM MAN , THIS MAN WAS ON THE RIGHT PATH AND DOING BETTER IN LIFE , N NIGGAS DO THIS EVIL SHIT, THIS GAME IS SO SHADY ITS DISGUSTING, RIP TO ONE OF THE ONLY REAL ONES LEFT @NipseyHussle 🙏🏽 SLEEP IN PEACE KING — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) April 1, 2019

Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 1, 2019

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

Rip Nipsey Smh sad! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 1, 2019

This is so painful! @NipseyHussle was doing great work for the people. Keep his legacy alive by carrying on his work! Sending love to his family. Rest in Power King 👑 pic.twitter.com/hE2MNibbZ7 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 1, 2019

prayers go out to Nipsey man — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) April 1, 2019

I’ll remember him this way. Bright, genuine, forward thinking. I’ll remember the beauty that he saw in our community. And the beauty that he was. He loved us. He’s left that love with us. And it cannot die. Rest in Power, King. You mattered. #FarewellNipsey pic.twitter.com/fiSvURrz3U — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 1, 2019

heartbroken and speechless

god bless your beautiful family

just spoke about working… a community legend. a humble king… forreal. ah this don’t feel real. wow. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 1, 2019

RIP NH not more than three weeks ago you said let’s get back in and now this, I felt you just started… this is heart breaking on many levels. It’s hard enough to get out, then the hood keeps us there in a sense. Idk why life means nothing t so many of us. pic.twitter.com/JAfG5GuNz1 — THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) April 1, 2019

