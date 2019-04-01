A Georgia science teacher is reportedly facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a middle school student out of class by her hair.
Channel 2 Action News reports, an eighth-grade teacher at Henry County Middle School, Tracy Parham, was ordered to turn herself in to the Henry County jail Friday.
The student, 14-year-old Sequoia McMillian, told the news station that Parham was angry that she asked another teacher for permission to go to the restroom after Parham said she couldn’t.
“My neck snapped all the way back,” McMillian said. “I didn’t think that a teacher would do that.”
According to Channel 2, the incident was captured on the school’s surveillance system and reported to police by a school resource officer who saw the video.
The student’s mother, Latrice McMillian, said she doesn’t think Parham should be allowed back in the classroom.
“Why should she be at the school grabbing and (jerking) and dragging kids?” she asked.
Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV
Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV
1. Jesse Williams1 of 16
2. Jill Scott2 of 16
3. Denzel Washington3 of 16
4. Paula Patton: Precious4 of 16
5. Samuel L. Jackson: One Eight Seven5 of 16
6. Morgan Freeman: Lean On Me6 of 16
7. Orlando Jones: Drumline7 of 16
8. Roberta Flack8 of 16
9. Cameron Diaz: Bad Teacher9 of 16
10. Whoopi Goldberg: Sister Act I and II10 of 16
11. Laurence Fishburne: Akeelah and the Bee11 of 16
12. Julia Roberts: Mona Lisa Smile12 of 16
13. Bill Bellamy: Mr. Box Office13 of 16
14. Cedric the Entertainer: The Steve Harvey Show14 of 16
15. President Barack Obama15 of 16
16. Mr. T16 of 16
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student’s Hair was originally published on blackamericaweb.com