50 Cent Goes In on Omari Hardwick’s Beyoncé Kiss

Brit Awards 2004 Arrivals

Source: Steve Finn / Getty

Add 50 Cent to the heap of people joking about Omari Hardwick and Beyoncé‘s awkward embrace and kiss at the NAACP Image awards

The BeyHive was up in arms after Hardwick appeared to get a little too friendly with Beyoncé at the awards show. After the Power actor kissed Bey twice, the internet was beside itself debating whether or not it was appropriate. Never one to miss an opportunity for a joke or self-promotion, 50 Cent weighed in on the controversy on Instagram.

“Season 6 of POWER Jay Z kills Ghost don’t miss it we lit,” he wrote. “Ghost looking for more money for the queens child project.”

For other people who saw the seeming discomfort on Beyoncé’s face, the moment was no laughing matter. They used the clip as a means to call for other men to stop putting women in uncomfortable situations.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Mark Sagliocco and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Steve Finn and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of Instagram and Complex

Tweet and Second Video Courtesy of Complex

50 Cent Goes In on Omari Hardwick's Beyoncé Kiss was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

