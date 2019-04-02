Entertainment
Nick Cannon Vows To Help Finish Nipsey Hussle’s Dr. Sebi Documentary

As news broke yesterday of the devastating news that Grammy Award nominated rapper Nipsey Hustle was gunned down in front of his store in his hometown in Los Angeles, social media was lit up with prayers for the loss of rapper that some compared to a Tupac Shakur.

More than just a rapper the 33 year old Nipsey Hustle was working on a documentary about the legendary holistic doctor Sebi that said he had the cure for Aids that some conspiracy theorist say led to Sebi’s untimely death in jail from Pneumonia.

In 1985 Dr. Sebi was sued for saying he had the cure for aids and won in a court of law in New York.

But according to the multicasted Nick Cannon, Nipsey Hustle was running a marathon and the race must go on so he is picking up the baton and going to complete the documentary that Nipsey Hustle was so passionate about.

Check out Nick Cannons message of love, hope and promise in the memory of Nipsey Hustle below.

And the Lord said, “Job well done my son..” @nipseyhussle King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling! I ain’t slept yet, thinking about our conversations! Real ones from a real one! And I’m gonna say this only for the real ones to recognize. Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced, because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High! So now that you are at Peace don’t Rest… Keep leading… Keep Shining King! Cosmic Love My Brotha! 🙏🏾✊🏾

