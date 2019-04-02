Rickey Smiley Morning Show
IRS To Begin Seizing Vincent Herbert’s Assets For Unpaid Tax Debt

2017 BET Awards 'PRE' - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via Madamenoire:

If anyone is living the saying “When it rains, it pours,” it’s Vincent Herbert. In the midst of finalizing a divorce, being evicted from his apartment, having property being repossessed and being sued by former employees, Herbert is now in trouble with the Internal Revenue Service.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Herbert is facing a federal tax lien for failing to pay millions of dollars he owed the IRS. Apparently, Herbert hasn’t paid taxes from 2013, 2014 and 2015. The IRS alleges that Herbert has refused to pay the amount he owed and they’re demanding that he pay it all quickly.

The Blast shared a breakdown of the debt.

The breakdown for the debt: $2,799,906.26 (2013), $759,758.19 (2014) and $466,069 (2015) for a grand total of $4,025,733.45.

In an attempt to collect the debt owed, the IRS will begin the process of seizing Herbert’s assets.

Thankfully, Tamar Braxton, Herbert’s estranged wife, has not been named in the lien. The debts are solely Vince’s.

IRS To Begin Seizing Vincent Herbert’s Assets For Unpaid Tax Debt was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

