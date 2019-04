A man police say was the triggerman that gunned down Nipsey Hussle has been apprehended.

29-year-old Eric Holder was captured in Bellflower, California, about 30 minutes outside of Los Angeles.

#BREAKING: The suspect in the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle has been captured in Bellflower, authorities say. pic.twitter.com/5P9ItJM3kH — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 2, 2019

This story is developing.

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle’s Sales Increase Nearly 2,800 Percent Following Death

Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Arrested was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 96.3: