The Alliance of American Football Has Suspended Operations Right Away During Its First Season

The Alliance of American Football will suspend all operations effective Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The AAF is a first-year, eight-team professional football league that began play the week after the 2019 Super Bowl. All teams had played eight of their 10 scheduled regular-season games through last weekend.

Per The Action Network’s Darren Rovell:

Tom Dundon effectively bought a majority stake in the league in mid-February, with the league announcing his commitment of $250 million. It later became clear that Dundon, who owns the Carolina Hurricanes, was funding the league on a week-to-week basis, with his approximate total commitment being $70 million to this point.

After the deal with Dundon, sources say it became clear to league co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian that Dundon’s objectives were different from the original plan.

 

The Alliance of American Football Has Suspended Operations Right Away During Its First Season was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

