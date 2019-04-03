Mo’Nique On Wendy Williams’ Drama: ‘You Know Everybody’s Business But Your Own’

Mo’Nique is weighing in on Wendy Williams‘ current drama, calling it “karma” for how the talk show host has treated celebrities over the years.

On the March 29 episode of her vlog “Mo’Nique and Sydney’s Open Relationship,” the Oscar winner went there, letting the audience know that “the topic today is actually inspired by our sister Wendy Williams and we’re calling the topic, “Is Karma Real?”

Alluding to the talk show’s host’s battle with sobriety and her husband’s alleged love child, Mo’Nique suggested that perhaps this all could have been avoided if Wendy just “minded her own business” better.

“What you put out in the world, comes back to you. If you are that person, that you seem to not have nothing nice to say about anybody, if you’re that person in your group that… Listen, you know everybody’s business but your own, ” she stressed.

Adding, “If you’re that person in the family that baby when you call or come around they really want to walk out the room but they just tolerate you. We’re asking that we pay attention to the lesson. Because universal law, what you put out, is what you get back.”

On Wendy, she was clear: “It’s all about how messy I can be. It’s all about oooww, how can I crack on this person. How hard can I make fun of somebody’s down fall or appears to be that way. Are y’all babies paying attention?”

Mo’Nique also said that watching Wendy burn so many people taught her a serious lesson on how she treats folks.

“The lesson for me, that my ears are hearing is, let me make sure what I put out there is what I would want to come back,” she explained.

“Let me make sure, I’m not so high on my ass that I can say or do, rip down, rip apart, tear down, whomever I choose to because it’s part of the business but now when the universe says, ‘Oh, you know it’s your turn ‘ We don’t pay attention to that, we just pay attention to the mess.”

Watch the episode here:

Now, Mo’Nique is no angel.

She definitely has a history of clapping back when provoked. Remember when she called Whoopi Goldberg “the help” and that infamous heated discussion she had with Steve Harvey for not wanting to play the game? That, and her dragging Oprah, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry?

But Mo hasn’t made a career out of dragging people like Wendy has. So, does she have a point here? Or is she being cruel and off base?

