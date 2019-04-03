Saweetie on New Music & How She Started Dating Quavo [VIDEO]

Saweetie’s latest project, “ICY,” has us in our bag.

The 7-track project puts the Bay Area rapper’s rhymes on display. She even got an assist from Migos’ rapper Quavo, who she’s been dating as of late.

She dished about the relationship with 92Q’s Raven Paris. Get into their convo below.

