Indiana Natives Aaron Henry & Kyle Guy Look To Shine In The Final Four

The NCAA tournament is now down to it’s last four team teams and those survivors will square off starting this weekend, as we wait to see who will come out victorious.

However, did you know that there are TWO former Indiana high school basketball players still left in this year’s tournament?

Probably the most well known Indiana native in this year’s tournament is Virginia junior guard and sharp shooter, Kyle Guy. At 6-foot-2 guard, a fierce competitor and one of the best 3-point shooters in the country, Guy is considered to be one of the best players in this year’s tournament.

An Indianapolis native, Guy played for Lawerence Central High School, where he averaged 23.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists during his senior season leading him to be selected as a McDonalds All-American and as Indiana’s Mr. Basketball.

Moving on from one Indiana native to the next, we can’t forget about Michigan State freshman Aaron Henry, who caught national attention at the beginning of the tourney after MSU head coach Tom Izzo was seen yelling at Henry during the Spartans’ NCAA tournament win over the Bradley Braves.

In case you’ve didn’t see it, Izzo got into Henry’s face for some mistakes he made against Bradley and some believe he went ‘too far’ in front of a national audience.

Since then most people have move on and Henry has been undeterred after the “berating” and continues to play well and deliver one of the more versatile stat lines for his team.

Aaron does things that you don’t see,” associate head coach Dane Fife said to the Detroit Free Press. “Aaron has a tremendous feel for the game. At times, it’s like having a senior out there on defense because he understands it so well.”

Henry, grew up Indianapolis, Indiana where he was a four-year starter and captain at Ben Davis High School where he led them to an Indiana 4A State Championship in his junior year, followed by a strong senior year where he averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and four assists per game.

If things go both guys way, we could see the two Indiana natives face-off in the National Championship game.

Virginia will play first against Auburn on Saturday, followed by Michigan State versus Texas Tech.

