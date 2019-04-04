Kevin Durant A Knick? Writer Ric Bucher Believes It’s A “Done Deal”

Kevin Durant would be crazy to leave the Golden State Warriors right? That’s what most people believe BUT Bleacher Report senior writer Ric Bucher thinks Durant to the Knicks is a “done deal.”

New York Knick fans palms must be sweaty hearing this news that only adds more fire to a possible Durant, Kyrie Irving team up in the Garden. Bucher dropped his hot take while talking to FOX Sports Colin Cowherd’s show The Herd on Wednesday. When asked by Cowherd if he really believes KD was taking his talents to Big Apple he replied:

“From everything I’ve heard, it’s done. Yes, he’s leaving.”

While Cowherd’s reaction to the bold statement was one of confusion as to why Durant would leave such a great situation? Bucher explained its Durant’s desire to be more appreciated in the way a 2-time NBA Finals MVP should be acknowledged as the primary factor he wants to leave.

“It’s not a matter of not liking or appreciating what he has, but being there, I can tell you that Kevin Durant has never been fully embraced by the Warriors faithful. And has never, from even a national perspective, been given the just do that you would expect for a guy who has been the NBA Finals MVP of their last two championships. It’s still Steph’s team. It’s still Steph, Klay, Draymond. KD thanks for coming along and helping us win these last two. He’s never gotten the just deserts.”

“So now that he’s done that, it’s a matter of, ‘Where can I go and I can get this done? I can be the centerpiece and I’m going to be unbelievably appreciated.’ I can tell you one place: The New York Knicks, the New York Knicks’ fans, Madison Square Garden. If he so much as takes them into the conference finals, for as much as they have not done for the past multiple decades, he will be beloved there like he never has been at Golden State after winning two championships.”

Well, some are already taking this with a grain of salt. Bucher was the same guy who said LeBron James was going to be a Chicago Bull, but we all know how that played out. To be fair to Ric, Bill Simmons also believes Durant is leaving the Warriors. Simmons is so sure about that he told Mike Francesca “to bet the house” on it. KD has been very quiet on his looming free agency but why would he have to say anything when you got these people doing the work for you.

