Former Crispus Attucks Standout Nike Sibande Plans To Enter 2019 NBA Draft

Miami (OH) RedHawks sophomore guard Nike Sibande plans to enter his name into the 2019 NBA Draft.

According to Local 12, RedHawks coachJake Owens says Sibande will be putting his name into the 2019 NBA draft in order to get an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.

“We are taking the necessary steps to get the proper feedback for Nike, so he can make an informed decision about his future,” Owens said in a press release. “He will evaluate his feedback and has an open mind about returning to Miami.”

Due to new NCAA rules, underclassmen have until April 21st to declare for the draft. If they wish to return to school, they have to withdraw their name no later than 10 days after the combine, notify their Director of Athletics of their intent to return.

A former Crispus Attucks star, Sibande as a senior in high school averaged 22 points and 7 rebounds per game, as he help to lead the Tigers to the Class 3A championship in 2017.

At Miami (OH) he’s had similar success averaging 15.1 points per game as a freshman and 16.1 this past season as a sophomore, earning third-team All-Mid-American Conference selection this year.

The 2019 NBA draft is scheduled for June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

SOURCE: Instagram, Local 12

Also On Hot 96.3: