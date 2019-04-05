Sports
Indiana Fever’s Victoria Vivians Will Miss 2019 Season With Torn ACL

The Indiana Fever announced on Friday afternoon that guard Victoria Vivians will miss the 2019 WNBA season after sustaining a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in her right knee during overseas play in Israel.

Vivians, was selected by the Fever as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, finishing the season as the third-leading rookie scorer and second-leading rookie rebounder in franchise history.

She is expected to return for the 2020 WNBA season.

