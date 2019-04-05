Indiana Fever’s Victoria Vivians Will Miss 2019 Season With Torn ACL

The Indiana Fever announced on Friday afternoon that guard Victoria Vivians will miss the 2019 WNBA season after sustaining a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in her right knee during overseas play in Israel.

Vivians, was selected by the Fever as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, finishing the season as the third-leading rookie scorer and second-leading rookie rebounder in franchise history.

She is expected to return for the 2020 WNBA season.

