R Kelly Say’s Show Must Go On “Take It Easy On Him, Please” [VIDEO]

R. Kelly The Buffet

Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

R. Kelly with the mounting legal trouble from the bones that are falling out of the bones that were trapped in the closet say’s the show must go on, he has got to make a living.

While getting ready for an event in Springfield Illinois, the R&B singer took the time to post a video saying that he has got to do what he has got to do to make money right now, like doing a party.  So when the media see’s him in the club chillin with a drink please just take it easy on him.

Take a look at the video below.

R Kelly Say's Show Must Go On "Take It Easy On Him, Please" [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

