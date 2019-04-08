Purdue Star Carsen Edwards Declares For 2019 NBA Draft

Purdue star Carsen Edwards will forgo his senior season and depart for the NBA, he announced in a statement on social media Sunday.

“For as long as I can remember, it has been a dream to play in the NBA,” Edwards wrote. “I feel that time is now. … This is the beginning of a new journey and I am thankful for everyone’s support and I am ready for the next chapter in my life.”

The junior guard averaged 24.6 points per game this season to lead the Big Ten in scoring, and he helped lead the Boilermakers to an Elite Eight appearance this year in the NCAA tournament, where they eventually lost to No. 1 seed Virginia. He was also named to the First Team All-Big Ten team and is an All-American.

With a 6-foot-1 frame, Edwards will have an opportunity this summer to win over critics in the draft process and if all goes well, he could potentially work his way into late first-round consideration.

