Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow: Skypp

Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow is happy to highlight artist Skypp.

Produced by Zero The Composer & SoulCineMatik, Skypp’s describes his record Hidden Treasure as an appreciation tune for the under appreciated.

Hit the play button below to take a listen!

“HIDDEN TREASURE” is available on all streaming platforms.

For your chance to have your music featured on Hot963.com, click here to submit your original and clean music to us!

Also On Hot 96.3: