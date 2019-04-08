Dani D Share Her Secrets To Achieving A Healthy Work-Life Balance

Hot 96.3’s own Dani D is busy woman!

If you follow her on Instagram, you will see that she is not only holding you down weekdays on Hot 96.3 from 3-7pm, but you will also see that she is in the gym everyday working to stay healthy and fit and you will see her out and about the city hanging with friends and trying new places.

However, while it may look easy, Dani is here to tell you that it takes some work achieve a healthy work-life balance on a daily basis.

In an interview with Xonecole.com, Dani D along with 4 other women shared their secrets to achieving a healthy work-life balance.

CLICK HERE to find out what Dani D shared!

Also On Hot 96.3: