Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow: Dom 2 Timez

Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow is happy to highlight artist Dom 2 Times!

His single, Can We Smoke is inspired by the one and only Tevin Campbell and it a way to get both young and older people together than by mixing two generations of music into one. This piece was composed by Dom 2 Timez & Dre’Quel and the voice behind the most memorable lyrics is accompanied by Iris C.

Hit the play button below to take a listen!

For your chance to have your music featured on Hot963.com, click the link below to submit your original and clean music to us!

Also On Hot 96.3: