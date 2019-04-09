Notre Dame’s Jackie Young Declares for 2019 WNBA Draft

Notre Dame’s Jackie Young has declared for the 2019 WNBA Draft, choosing to forgo her senior season.

Young announced her decision on Twitter in a statement thanking the University of Notre Dame and coaching staff.

“After much consideration I would like to announce that I will be following my heart and living out my childhood dream of playing in the WNBA. I have waited for this day all my life and I can’t wait to continue this journey.”

“I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame for providing me with three years of the very best experiences, opportunities and people of a lifetime,” Young said.

“To Coach McGraw and the coaching staff, thank you for believing in me, pushing me and shaping me into the person and player I’ve become.”

A graduate of Princeton Community High School, Young is no stranger to success, having averaged 30 points per game as senior and finishing her high school career as the leading scorer (girls’ or boys’ basketball) in Indiana high school history with 3,268 points and as 2016 McDonald’s All-American.

Not to mention her various accolades including 2016 Naismith National Player of the Year and 2016 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

Young who had another strong season this year with Lady Irish, helped to lead her team to the National Championship against Baylor, where they lost 82-81. After the loss, Young had close to 24 hours to make a decision whether she wanted to go back to school for her senior season or become a pro.

Her decision is to go pro.

The WNBA Draft will air on Wednesday, April 10, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The second and third round picks will then be aired on ESPNU.

