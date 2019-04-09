Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow: Terrance Anderson

Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow is happy to highlight artist, Terrance Anderson!

Terrance’s describes his new single, “Tantra,” as a single full of rhythm and impassioned love. He says he used great metaphors and expression with a dance hall feel. However, the song still has a flow of frequency that he created to capture the hearts of his audience with moving lyrics and a memorable chorus.

Hit the play button below to take a listen!

