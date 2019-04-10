Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow: Jovi Blac

Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow is happy to highlight artist, Jovi Blac!

Jovi Blac’s record Meat Rollz is a buzzing street record based around Indianapolis slang meaning money.

Hit the play button below to take a listen!

For your chance to have your music featured on Hot963.com, click the link below to submit your original and clean music to us!

Also On Hot 96.3: