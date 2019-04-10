Los Angeles To Name Crenshaw & Slauson Intersection In Honor Of Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle will now have his name on a street forever.

via LBS

South Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced that the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue will be named in honor of one of its very own, Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom. T

Nipsey’s flagship Marathon Store is located adjacent to the intersection.

A petition to get the intersection named in his honor circulated online shortly after his murder with over 500,000 signatures to date.The naming of the project, which will memorialize the culture and history of Black Los Angeles on Crenshaw Blvd., came from Nipsey. He passionately articulated that “Crenshaw should be a destination,” further insinuating that all of the individuals riding the Metro LAX Line should stop at Crenshaw and spend their dollars in the community. “Ermias Asghedom known as “Nipsey Hussle” was an icon and West Coast hero,” said Councilmember Harris-Dawson.

