Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Is LeBron James Having a Hard Time Getting Other NBA Players to Join Him in ‘Space Jam 2?’

Leave a comment
HOLLYWOOD FILM PREMIERE: 'SPACE JAM'

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

With the Lakers season over, exit interviews done and, uh, Magic Johnson gone, LeBron James can officially turn his attention to his summer projects.

The biggest of those is Space Jam 2, which is due out in a couple of years and is supposed to begin filming this summer. One of the biggest issues for LeBron and Warner Brothers right now is filling out the cast, particularly with regards to bringing in other NBA stars.

In the original, the Monstars steal the powers of Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, and Shawn Bradley, and one would assume the second would need at least something similar for the plot. The issue Warner Brothers is apparently running into is not everyone wants to be, or can be, involved. Giannis Antetokounmpo has already reportedly turned down a role, which is rather big given his stature in the NBA and, most importantly, that he’s one of the biggest stars on Nike’s roster.

See, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, sneaker contracts are getting in the way of non-Nike or Jordan athletes joining the cast. This isn’t surprising given how a Nike ad inspired the first movie, but it is keeping some of the bigger names in basketball away from the film.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that fellow All-Stars Stephen Curry, James Harden and Kevin Durant likely won’t join James on the celluloid court. But that has more to do with sneaker contracts and the film’s script — the latest version is being penned by Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler and Searching’s Sev Ohanian — and less to do with James’ ability to enlist high-profile ballers. In fact, Warner Bros. is responsible for roping in talent, not James.

Assuming this holds true and no non-Nike stars enter the mix, you’re talking about a good chunk of All-Stars that wouldn’t sign on to join the cast. James Harden, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, and Klay Thompson would all figure to be out of the running. If you take out KD and Giannis from the Nike roster, the All-Star potential from the Nike roster shrinks a decent bit. That siad, there are still plenty of big names that make sense and are Nike or Jordan athletes that could join the cast.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Yong Teck Lim and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Frank Trapper and Getty Images

More with Sam Sylk Live

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Is LeBron James Having a Hard Time Getting Other NBA Players to Join Him in ‘Space Jam 2?’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close