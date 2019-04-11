Watch The Live Stream Of Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Service Right Here

Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur and advocate for his native South Los Angeles, Nipsey Hussle was beloved globally and networks like CBS, BET and more will commemorate his life and legacy by broadcasting Nipsey’s funeral service in its entirety beginning Thursday, April 11 at 1 PM ET..

At 1pm, watch the live stream here.

