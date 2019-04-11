Pastor Dies After Woman Shoots Him While Screaming “You Broke My Heart”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Things took a turn for the worst when one woman proclaimed her romantic heartbreak to a married pastor.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to Q13 Fox, Latoshia Daniels shot at Paster Brodes Perry of Tennessee several times when she showed up to his home unannounced. She also shot at Perry’s wife who presumably tried to protect her husband from harm. Cops showed up to the Meridian Place Apartments and found the two victims wounded. Meanwhile, Daniels was still armed and refused to put down her gun.

Perry’s wife said she let Daniels inside their home earlier because she knew her from her time living in Little Rock. When she was escorting Daniels back out, that’s when she pulled out a handgun and started blasting and screaming “You broke my heart” at the husband, according to court papers obtained by Q13 Fox. His wife then knelt by him, and Daniels told her to move out the way. That’s when she shot her in the left shoulder.

SEE ALSO: You Know You Grew Up In A Black Church If You’ve Encountered These 11 Things

Perry’s wife explained to police that she wasn’t aware of any affair going on between her husband and Daniels, but the shooter’s actions made an affair seem possible.

Both victims were rushed to the Regional Medical Center where Brodes Perry later died.

While at the hospital, cops say Daniels also attacked an officer. They said the officer was trying to take her into custody and that’s when she jerked away and pushed him before taking off running. Officers said they had to force Daniels to the ground before they could have her handcuffed.

Daniels now faces first-degree murder charges along with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. She’s currently held without bond.

16th Street Baptist Church Birmingham Bombing Photos, Then And Now 65 photos Launch gallery 16th Street Baptist Church Birmingham Bombing Photos, Then And Now 1. Men Searching Wreckage of Burned Building Source: 1 of 65 2. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source: 2 of 65 3. Bomb-damaged trailers at the Gaston Motel, Birmingham, Alabama Source: 3 of 65 4. Bomb-damaged home of Arthur Shores, NAACP attorney Source: 4 of 65 5. ‘Bombing is a profession,’ James Meredith told a Denver audience Source: 5 of 65 6. Obama Designates Congressional Gold Medal For Church Bombings Source: 6 of 65 7. 16th Street Baptist Church, site of a 1963 bombing that killed four girls in retaliation of the civil rights movement, Birmingham, Alabama Source: 7 of 65 8. Congressional Gold Medals Posthumously Awarded To Birmingham Bombing Victims Source: 8 of 65 9. Congress Posthumously Honors Four Victims Of 1963 Birmingham Bombing Source: 9 of 65 10. Congress Posthumously Honors Four Victims Of 1963 Birmingham Bombing Source: 10 of 65 11. Alabama, Birmingham, 16Th Street Baptist Church Stained Glass Window Source: 11 of 65 12. Alabama, Birmingham, 16Th Street Baptist Church Source: 12 of 65 13. The Congress of Racial Equality conducted march. Source: 13 of 65 14. Sidewalk Damaged by Bomb Blast Source: 14 of 65 15. National Guard Troops After Quelling Protest Source: 15 of 65 16. Bomb Victim’s Mother Crying at Funeral Services Source: 16 of 65 17. Arrival of Alabama State Troopers in Birmingham Source: 17 of 65 18. Bombed Car in Front of Church Source: 18 of 65 19. Reverend. A.D. King Speaking at Violent Protest Source: 19 of 65 20. Portrait of Former Klansman Bob Cherry Source: 20 of 65 21. Crowd Around Carol Robertson’s Casket Source: 21 of 65 22. Mourners at Funeral Source: 22 of 65 23. Services for Birmingham Church Bombing Victim Source: 23 of 65 24. Relative Grieving Bombing Victims Source: 24 of 65 25. Funeral for Church Bombing Victim Source: 25 of 65 26. FBI Investigators at Bombed Birmingham Baptist Church Source: 26 of 65 27. Parents of Church Bombing Victim Carol Robertson Source: 27 of 65 28. Funeral for Bombing Victim Carol Robertson Source: 28 of 65 29. Reaction to Birmingham Bombing Source: 29 of 65 30. Police Truck Moving Toward Fire Source: 30 of 65 31. Abernathy,Shuttlesworth,King Walk Solemn Source: 31 of 65 32. Martin L. King Seated Addressing Camera Source: 32 of 65 33. Martin Luther King Conducting Funeral Service Source: 33 of 65 34. NEWS: SEP 15 Birmingham Empowerment Week Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Movement Source: 34 of 65 35. Denver Post Archives Source: 35 of 65 36. The Congress of Racial Equality conducted march. Source: 36 of 65 37. Outside Arthur Shores’ Bombed Home Source: 37 of 65 38. The Wales Window for Alabama Source: 38 of 65 39. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source: 39 of 65 40. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source: 40 of 65 41. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source: 41 of 65 42. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source: 42 of 65 43. Washington Protest Source: 43 of 65 44. Washington Protest Source: 44 of 65 45. Washington Protest Source: 45 of 65 46. Washington Protest Source: 46 of 65 47. Washington Protest Source: 47 of 65 48. Washington Protest Source: 48 of 65 49. Washington Protest Source: 49 of 65 50. Washington Protest Source: 50 of 65 51. Washington Protest Source: 51 of 65 52. Martin L. King Seated Addressing Camera Source: 52 of 65 53. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source: 53 of 65 54. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source: 54 of 65 55. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source: 55 of 65 56. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source: 56 of 65 57. Washington Protest Source: 57 of 65 58. Washington Protest Source: 58 of 65 59. Washington Protest Source: 59 of 65 60. Washington Protest Source: 60 of 65 61. Washington Protest Source: 61 of 65 62. Washington Protest Source: 62 of 65 63. Washington Protest Source: 63 of 65 64. Washington Protest Source: 64 of 65 65. Washington Protest Source: 65 of 65 Skip ad Continue reading 16th Street Baptist Church Birmingham Bombing Photos, Then And Now 16th Street Baptist Church Birmingham Bombing Photos, Then And Now Saturday, September 15 marked the 55th anniversary of white supremacists’ deadly bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The act of terror by four members of the KKK at the historic Black church killed four little girls: 14-year-olds Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley and 11-year-old Denise McNair. Nearly two dozen others were injured in the blast that used dynamite. https://twitter.com/NAACP_LDF/status/1040943298385469440 The 16th Street Baptists Church planned to hold a memorial service on Saturday for the anniversary. Sen. Doug Jones, who successfully prosecuted two men for the bombing decades ago, was expected to deliver the keynote speech during the morning event. https://twitter.com/ericabuddington/status/1040951761979289601 The community reacted to Birmingham Church Bombing in protest, which resulted in a violent reaction from police. The church was a frequent meeting place for prominent civil rights leaders and leading Black voices, including Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, it was those fateful series of events that help prompt King’s famous Letter From Birmingham that “his decision not to call off the demonstrations in the face of continued bloodshed at the hands of local law enforcement officials,” History.com reminded readers. https://twitter.com/ericabuddington/status/1040961628953563144 President Barack Obama would go on to sign a bill awarding the four young victims of the tragic 1963 Birmingham church bombing with the Congressional Gold Medal. Barbara Cross, a friend of the girls who survived the church bombing, recently recalled to TIME how close she was to possibly being a fifth death. “I will never stop crying thinking about it,” said Cross, 68, who was 13 at the time. The last surviving bomber was denied parole in 2016 and remained in prison for his role in the mass murder. Keep scrolling to see vintage images paired with more recent pictures from the bombing, it’s violent aftermath and resulting protests.

Source: Bossip.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Pastor Dies After Woman Shoots Him While Screaming “You Broke My Heart” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com