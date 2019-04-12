Drake Brings J. Cole On Stage In London, Teases New Music Together [VIDEO]

On Thursday night at Drake’s Assassination Vacation Tour in Europe, Drake brought out J. Cole to performed his hit song “Middle Child”.
However, after that much to the crowds delight, the duo revealed plans to link up in the studio very soon.
As captured on video by a fan at the show, Drake and Cole praised each other for their work and then drop the news that are working on new music together.
“”I can’t wait to make some new music with you. I know we been working. I can’t wait to let these people hear it.” Drake said as the crowd cheered.
RELATED: J. Cole’s First Dreamville Festival Puts North Cack-A-Lack Back On The Map
RELATED: Dreamville Festiville 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People [PHOTOS]
