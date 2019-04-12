Waka Flocka Flame walked away alive from an early April shooting.
According to reports, gunmen opened fire on the recording studio on April 4th when the rapper and nearly a dozen others were inside.
Witnesses told police a trio of gunmen fired the shots in the direction of Zac Recording Studios before fleeing the scene.
When officers arrived, they were greeted outside by two armed men who told them that their friend had been shot in the right arm.
Waka was not hurt and police are not saying if he was the intended target.
The Latest:
- Report: Rapper Waka Flocka Escapes Shooting at Atlanta Recording Studio
- Former Notre Dame Running Back Charged With Murder
- Drake Brings J. Cole On Stage In London, Teases New Music Together [VIDEO]
- Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With Commemorative Tattoo [PHOTO]
- At Memorial, Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey: ‘He’s In All Of Us’
- These Nipsey Hussle Tribute Tattoos Prove That His Legacy Will Last Forever
- Kim Kardashian Is Studying To Become A Lawyer, Plans On Taking The Bar Exam In 2022
- Report: Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Husband Kevin Hunter
- Pastor Dies After Woman Shoots Him While Screaming “You Broke My Heart”
- ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ New York Cast Revealed
The Life & Times Of Waka Flocka (Photo Gallery)
19 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Waka Flocka (Photo Gallery)
1. Tammy Rivera Celebrity Birthday CelebrationSource: 1 of 19
2. Waka Flocka & Tammy Visit Music ChoiceSource: 2 of 19
3. Okeechobee Music FestivalSource: 3 of 19
4. Toya Wright’s Players Ball Birthday BashSource: 4 of 19
5. 59th Annual DAYTONA 500Source: 5 of 19
6. Waka Flocka Visits Music ChoiceSource: 6 of 19
7. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM – October 23, 2017Source: 7 of 19
8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – ArrivalsSource: 8 of 19
9. DJ Holiday Birthday Celebration Hosted by French Montana, Nipsy, TY$ And WakaSource: 9 of 19
10. ‘No Cap’ Tuesday The Biggest Party Of The YearSource: 10 of 19
11. Who’s Next Hot 97 With Chaz FrenchSource: 11 of 19
12. Waka Flocka Hosts GoldroomSource: 12 of 19
13. Blitz Music ShowcaseSource: 13 of 19
14. 13 Annual Car And Bike Show – The Ultimate Automotive ExperienceSource: 14 of 19
15. 2017 Sloss Music And Arts FestivalSource: 15 of 19
16. 2017 Billboard HOT 100 Music FestivalSource: 16 of 19
17. ‘No Cap’ Tuesday The Biggest Party Of The YearSource: 17 of 19
18. Vans Warped Tour 2016 – Auburn, WASource: 18 of 19
19. Blitz Music ShowcaseSource: 19 of 19
Report: Rapper Waka Flocka Escapes Shooting at Atlanta Recording Studio was originally published on 92q.com
comments – add yours