Report: Rapper Waka Flocka Escapes Shooting at Atlanta Recording Studio

Waka Flocka Flame walked away alive from an early April shooting.

According to reports, gunmen opened fire on the recording studio on April 4th when the rapper and nearly a dozen others were inside.

Witnesses told police a trio of gunmen fired the shots in the direction of Zac Recording Studios before fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived, they were greeted outside by two armed men who told them that their friend had been shot in the right arm.

Waka was not hurt and police are not saying if he was the intended target.

