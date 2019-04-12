Tamar Braxton Is Getting Criticized Over A Heartfelt Post For Lauren London That People Think She Made All About Herself

Tamar Braxton has made it clear for quite some time now that she’s head-over-heels in love with new boyfriend, David Adefeso, whom she affectionately refers to as her “T’Challa.” But she is feeling somewhat sad and guilty that she is so happy and with the man of her dreams while actress Lauren London is currently grieving the loss of her longtime partner and “the love of my life,” Nipsey Hussle. How do we know? Because Braxton made a post about it, in the hopes of letting London know how much she is loved, prayed for and supported. Harmless, right?
“ idc, idc….i can post about Dave and our happiness.. but the truth is there is slight feeling of guilt and selfishness TALKING about being this happy while Lauren is going through the WORST time of her life. It seems almost selfish!!!” she wrote. “I can’t HELP but think about the two of them. @laurenlondon had the 2nd hardest day of her life yesterday.. can you imagine what is THIS morning supposed to be for her?? Jesus on the mainline I’m holding you down in prayer sis. You Bossed up like u where supposed yesterday and I’m proud of how you took you position like a champ but I could honestly feel that JUST like apart of him is with you, that a part of you went with him. while that could be comforting, having a part of you die HAS to be hard on this side to live. But again Boog, only YOU could have done this the way this was all planned. And soon you will see that. But for now, in THIS part of pain and no possible understanding, i send you love and light and comfort in prayer. Yesterday seemed like a dream not only just for u but for us all. #nip&laurenforever”
She certainly meant well, but some, it seems, felt that she was making a very tragic situation about herself by mentioning her happiness with Adefeso at the beginning. You’ll have to check out the post over again and let us know if you get that impression or if you just felt like it was a positive message that people are nitpicking over. It certainly isn’t her first message in reference to Nipsey’s passing and London’s grief.
Check out the very strong reactions people had on Twitter to her new heartfelt note — and not for good reason:
