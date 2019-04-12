Tamar Braxton Is Getting Criticized Over A Heartfelt Post For Lauren London That People Think She Made All About Herself

Tamar Braxton has made it clear for quite some time now that she’s head-over-heels in love with new boyfriend, David Adefeso, whom she affectionately refers to as her “T’Challa.” But she is feeling somewhat sad and guilty that she is so happy and with the man of her dreams while actress Lauren London is currently grieving the loss of her longtime partner and “the love of my life,” Nipsey Hussle. How do we know? Because Braxton made a post about it, in the hopes of letting London know how much she is loved, prayed for and supported. Harmless, right?

“ idc, idc….i can post about Dave and our happiness.. but the truth is there is slight feeling of guilt and selfishness TALKING about being this happy while Lauren is going through the WORST time of her life. It seems almost selfish!!!” she wrote. “I can’t HELP but think about the two of them. @laurenlondon had the 2nd hardest day of her life yesterday.. can you imagine what is THIS morning supposed to be for her?? Jesus on the mainline I’m holding you down in prayer sis. You Bossed up like u where supposed yesterday and I’m proud of how you took you position like a champ but I could honestly feel that JUST like apart of him is with you, that a part of you went with him. while that could be comforting, having a part of you die HAS to be hard on this side to live. But again Boog, only YOU could have done this the way this was all planned. And soon you will see that. But for now, in THIS part of pain and no possible understanding, i send you love and light and comfort in prayer. Yesterday seemed like a dream not only just for u but for us all. #nip&laurenforever ”

She certainly meant well, but some, it seems, felt that she was making a very tragic situation about herself by mentioning her happiness with Adefeso at the beginning. You’ll have to check out the post over again and let us know if you get that impression or if you just felt like it was a positive message that people are nitpicking over. It certainly isn’t her first message in reference to Nipsey’s passing and London’s grief.

Check out the very strong reactions people had on Twitter to her new heartfelt note — and not for good reason:

Tamar Braxton is ill. What kind of psychopath thinks this is appropriate post to tag a grieving person in? pic.twitter.com/xKsArazxiR — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) April 12, 2019

Whew Chile. Tamar is the worst. Did ya'll just see her tribute to Lauren London? How could someone be so dense. I just don't understand. — PEACH SALLINGER (@UFullOfBritt) April 12, 2019

Tamar also needs to take a page out of Lauren and Nip’s book and realize that we can all see real happiness and love before anyone even had to say it. Goofy ass smh — Shanno🏁 (@Shanno22) April 12, 2019

why’d Tamar Braxton have to talk about her relationship and happiness in her post about lauren and nip lmfao — olenna tyrell fan acct (@ohlookitsreign) April 12, 2019

Wow Tamar’s message to Lauren was really terrible lmao — Tina Snow ❄️ (@jdlady_) April 12, 2019

Exile Tamar Braxton — Ratchet Conservative (@KalaZahra) April 12, 2019

Tamar post to Lauren threw me off like bitch .. — ❤️FOREVERFATAARON❤️ (@ButtButt___) April 12, 2019

How did Tamar manage to make her post about lauren and nip about her first?😂 pic.twitter.com/m5MUzlM5HB — Yam Drizzle!! (@RelleSaidSo703) April 12, 2019

Tamar is touched.. and not by an angel https://t.co/flyh3YSVkv — Kirsten The Baptiste (@KBSeauxluxe) April 12, 2019

Tamar makes everything about her even if it has nothing to do with her. — alicia (@pop86) April 12, 2019

