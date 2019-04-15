Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

FOX Laura Ingraham Has Jokes While Reporting Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral?

Leave a comment
Republican National Convention in Cleveland

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

This story is about a real news anchor supposedly reporting real, informative and accurate news!? But it appears that FOX news anchor Laura Ingraham either came in late for work that day or they had an intern write and produce their show.  I mean they aren’t bloggers, right?

FOX News host Laura Ingram while reporting coverage of the Grammy Nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle’s funeral, not only didn’t know his music, but that’s okay, because everybody didn’t, plus given her age she gets a pass on that. But to mistaken him for Snoop Dogg then play the video to “FDT” (F Donald Trump) then jokingly say that she wonders if the moniker “FDT” is referencing the lowest unemployment ever for African Americans!? Mind you all of this humor and laughter is going on while reporting a funeral.

2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A mistake so ridiculously disrespectful that the world of HIP HOP which included rappers T.I. and The Game took to their social media to kick a little knowledge to FOX News and their knowledge-less.

@troubleman31

Verified

This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people.

My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me… especially from @foxnews But rest assured that sooner than later you’ll BOTH see… WE ALL GET OUR TURN TO LIVE THROUGH OUR OWN PERSONAL TRAGEDY…

Dear FOX not all black rappers look or sound alike but more importantly how disrespectful does that make you to even want to report it when you don’t even have 95% of you facts straight, now that’s what I call F A K E NEWS. #IJS

Take a look at the news report below as well as what the world of HIP HOP had to say about this snafu below

View this post on Instagram

This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people. My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me… especially from @foxnews But rest assured that sooner than later you’ll BOTH see… WE ALL GET OUR TURN TO LIVE THROUGH OUR OWN PERSONAL TRAGEDY… and watch how many people dance in the streets,laugh and crack distasteful inappropriate jokes when it’s YOUR TURN!!!! Karma is constant & the laws of reciprocity ARE IN ORDER!!!! Neither of you WILL EVER know or experience the level of love, appreciation and respect that Nip has… EVEN IN DEATH!!! So let that sizzle in ya lil hateful,demonic spirits. And with that… I’m logging off IG at least a month or so… 🖕🏽

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

View this post on Instagram

So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here…. @foxnews fires this disrespectful cunt by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views etc… if our demographic doesn’t effect that we will STOP support of ALL SPONSORS immediately !!! We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole. I will use my platform & call on my peers to do the same. Nips passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice !!! I’m asking all of my followers, fans, friends & family to spread this video with demands of #LauraIngrahams termination immediately !!!!! This is not a game & my brothers untimely demise has noticeably shifted the world & brought people from all ethnicity’s together in mourning. There is a power in that, that will be used & action will be taken from now going forward. We will not be accepting any apology from her… we want her fired, PERIOD !!!!! #TheMarathonContinues 🏁🏁🏁 DO NOT LET THIS SLIDE MY PEOPLE. I know you can feel the energy NIP left all of us.. I know you feel it !!!!! 🙏🏾

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

More with Sam Sylk Live

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

 

FOX Laura Ingraham Has Jokes While Reporting Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close