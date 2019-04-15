Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow: Dead Silence

CLICK HERE TO ENTER UP NEXT: INDY’S NEXT ONE TO BLOW CONTEST
Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow is happy to highlight artist Dead Silence!
Dead Silence describes “Paranoia” as an amazing record combining trap production with hip-hop vibes.
Hit the play button below to take a listen!
For your chance to have your music featured on Hot963.com, click the link below to submit your original and clean music to us!
CLICK HERE TO ENTER UP NEXT: INDY’S NEXT ONE TO BLOW CONTEST
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours