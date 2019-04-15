The Game Wants Laura Ingraham Fired from Fox News Over Nipsey Hussle Insensitivity

Right-wing pundit and Donald Trump superfan Laura Ingraham has faced criticism following her comments on Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service in Los Angeles. “Yesterday in L.A., thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle,” she said during her Fox News show The Ingraham Angle. “Now this dear artist recently released a song called ‘FDT’—F Donald Trump.”
The Game has called out her comments in a vitrolic Instagram post. “So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here,” he wrote alongside a clip of Ingraham’s comments. “@foxnews fires this disrespectful c*nt by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views etc… if our demographic doesn’t effect that we will STOP support of ALL SPONSORS immediately.”
