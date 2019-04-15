Yung Miami Pregnant? [VIDEO]

Black Tony from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show hit up Z107.9 to chop it up with Bijou Star. During their conversation, Black Tony claims that City Girls star Yung Miami is pregnant. While we don’t take much of what comes out of his mouth seriously, we did a little digging to see if there was any truth to the accusation. Watch the video below.
Just last month the no so credible MediaTakeOut claimed the Yung Miami was expecting a child with rapper Kodak Black.
In the last few weeks, speculation has been building on social.
Yung Miami of City Girls Twerks Somthin' at #z1079 White Out [Photos]
51 photos Launch gallery
Yung Miami of City Girls Twerks Somthin' at #z1079 White Out [Photos]
1. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 1 of 51
2. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 2 of 51
3. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 3 of 51
4. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 4 of 51
5. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 5 of 51
6. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 6 of 51
7. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 7 of 51
8. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 8 of 51
9. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 9 of 51
10. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 10 of 51
11. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 11 of 51
12. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 12 of 51
13. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 13 of 51
14. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 14 of 51
15. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 15 of 51
16. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 16 of 51
17. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 17 of 51
18. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 18 of 51
19. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 19 of 51
20. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 20 of 51
21. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 21 of 51
22. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 22 of 51
23. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 23 of 51
24. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 24 of 51
25. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 25 of 51
26. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 26 of 51
27. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 27 of 51
28. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 28 of 51
29. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 29 of 51
30. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 30 of 51
31. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 31 of 51
32. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 32 of 51
33. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 33 of 51
34. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 34 of 51
35. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 35 of 51
36. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 36 of 51
37. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 37 of 51
38. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 38 of 51
39. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 39 of 51
40. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 40 of 51
41. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 41 of 51
42. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 42 of 51
43. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 43 of 51
44. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 44 of 51
45. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 45 of 51
46. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 46 of 51
47. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 47 of 51
48. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 48 of 51
49. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 49 of 51
50. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 50 of 51
51. white out 2018 city girls yung miamiSource:@stretchd_34 z1079 51 of 51
Yung Miami Pregnant? [VIDEO] was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com
comments – add yours