Kodak Black Fires Shots At T.I. On New Diss Track, “Expeditiously” [NEW MUSIC]

Oh Kodak Black and T.I.‘s beef definitely isn’t about to stop.

Weeks after T.I. told Kodak to cut his actions out towards Lauren London following the death of Nipsey Hussle “expeditiously,” Kodak comes right back and names a diss track after it. The scathing diss comes after audio surfaced of T.I.’s alleged diss to Kodak but Kodak wasn’t about to wait for the full version to come out before he responded.

“How the hell you callin’ me out when you know I don’t listen,” Kodak raps, before he fully launches into a diss hitting on The Game, T.I.’s wife Tiny and more. See a few of Kodak’s bars below.

“How you tell me what came out my mouth, you don’t even know Nipsey

Tiny that b**** ugly as hell, I don’t even want Piggy

I can’t beat you n**** at talkin’ give me a long sentence

You know I keep the pole and I ain’t no h**, I know some Rollin 60’s”

Well. Stream the whole thing below.

