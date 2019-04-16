Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow: Jossy

Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow is happy to highlight artist Jossy!

Jossy’s song “Help Me To Forgive” was inspirited by he heartache in the world that everyone is experiencing. She said while writing this song it made her realize how sinful this world is and that she came to the point where it’s hard to forgive one another for their wrong doings. Therefore she is asking the Lord to help her forgive and forget what has happened in the past.

Hit the play button below to take a listen!

For your chance to have your music featured on Hot963.com, click the link below to submit your original and clean music to us!

